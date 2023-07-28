AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 7/27/23

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 6, Detroit 0

LA Angels 11, Detroit 4

Cleveland 6, Chi White Sox 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NY Mets 2, Washington 1

Chi Cubs 10, St. Louis 3

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Los Angeles 81, Indiana 68

New York 95, Atlanta 84

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

bryan-kohberger-seeks-indictment-dismissal-in-idaho-college-killings-case
insert_link

National News

Bryan Kohberger seeks indictment dismissal in Idaho college killings case

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images (MOSCOW, Idaho) -- Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho college students last year, are trying to get his indictment dismissed. In a new court filing from July 25, but released on Thursday, Kohberger's attorneys are asking the judge to dismiss the indictment on the "grounds that the Grand Jury was misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment." Kohberger's […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%