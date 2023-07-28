Scoreboard roundup — 7/27/23

National News

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images (MOSCOW, Idaho) -- Attorneys for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four Idaho college students last year, are trying to get his indictment dismissed. In a new court filing from July 25, but released on Thursday, Kohberger's attorneys are asking the judge to dismiss the indictment on the "grounds that the Grand Jury was misled as to the standard of proof required for an indictment." Kohberger's […]