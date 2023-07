Scoreboard roundup — 7/9/23

National News

(CALIFORNIA) -- Six people were killed when a business jet traveling from Las Vegas to southern California crashed into a field while approaching an airport and then became engulfed in flames, authorities said. The crash occurred around 4:15 a.m. PT Saturday in Murrieta in Riverside County, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The Cessna C550 business jet had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and "crashed […]