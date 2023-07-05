AD
National News

Search underway for hiker missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
Yosemite National Park

(NEW YORK) — Officials are searching for a hiker who went missing over the holiday weekend at California’s Yosemite National Park.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on July 2. He entered the Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction at around 2 p.m. local time, according to park officials.

Officials said Klemenok was last seen wearing a tan brimmed hat, white sunglasses, red T-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white Adidas shoes.

Klemenok’s whereabouts are currently unknown, according to park officials.

Park officials ask anyone who may have seen Klemenok or hiked off the trail in the area of Upper Chilnualna Fall on or after July 2 to get in touch with officials.

“Simply knowing where you went and when you were there may help us focus the search, whether you saw anyone or not,” park officials said in a statement.

Yosemite National Park Dispatch can be contacted at 209-379-1992.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

