Searches for “Barbie-fying” your wardrobe go through the roof before movie’s debut

todayJuly 20, 2023

Warner Bros. Pictures

Apparently, a lot of people out there are thinking pink. 

The hashtag #barbieoutfits has surpassed 246 million views on TikTok. The online retailer Boohoo says Pinterest searches for “Barbie outfits” have increased by 614% worldwide over the past year, while searches for “pink outfit” jumped 194% worldwide.

Pinterest has more than 900 ideas for how to incorporate some of the iconic doll’s fashion into your own wardrobe.

On Google, “Barbie inspired outfits” is also a top trending search, with users in Texas, Florida, and of course, the Malibu icon’s home state of California leading the charge. “Barbie Fashion” was most searched by users in Utah, with Tennessee, Arkansas, Oregon and New York rounding out the top five.

Searches for “Barbie Cosplay” also hit a fever pitch, likely for movie-bound fans looking for some fashion inspo, led by Google searchers in California, with Florida a close second. 

Meanwhile, Aqua‘s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” has just gone triple platinum — not bad considering the song doesn’t appear on the movie’s soundtrack.

Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie, starring Margot RobbieRyan GoslingIssa RaeWill Ferrell and more, opens Friday, July 21, from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

