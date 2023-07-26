AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Season finale of Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ now on Disney+

todayJuly 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Marvel Studios

On Wednesday, the sixth and final episode of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion dropped on Disney+. 

After four episodes’ worth of betrayals, the death of one fan favorite in Cobie Smulders‘ MCU veteran Maria Hill, and a shape-shifting alien conspiracy to doom humankind brought about by an extremist group of the alien Skrull race, Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury must finally face off with the group’s leader, Gravik (Barbie co-star Kingsley Ben-Adir).

While Fury gets closer to his charge — trudging on what may be a suicide mission to New Skrullos, the alien HQ the extremists built at an abandoned nuclear plant — Dermot Mulroney‘s President Ritson, still ailing from an assassination attempt, is being tricked by other imposters closest to him into starting World War III.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

spotify-launches-new-taylor-swift-experience-to-help-swifties-rank-her-eras
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Spotify launches new Taylor Swift experience to help Swifties rank her eras

Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images Are you in your evermore era? Did you do something bad and it’s got you streaming reputation? Or has summer turned you into a 1989 girlie? Thanks to Spotify, it’s time to find out. On Wednesday, July 26, the music streamer launched a new feature called My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras, which gives Swifties the chance to show off their top five Swift eras. Fans can pick their personal five favorite […]

todayJuly 26, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%