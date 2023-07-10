AD
Entertainment News

See Ryan Gosling deliver Ken-ergy in ‘Barbie’ power ballad

todayJuly 10, 2023

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling is the latest star to reveal a song in the Barbie film.

In a snippet of his song from the highly anticipated film from director Greta Gerwig, Gosling is seen belting out a song as Ken.

The clip begins with Gosling as Ken telling Barbie (Margot Robbie), “I just don’t know who I am without you … It’s Barbie and Ken. There is no ‘just Ken.'”

The video then goes into a clip of Ken in his feels with his power ballad, which includes lyrics that speak to some of the struggles he faces, including being “No. 2” to Barbie.

“Doesn’t seem to matter what I do/ I’m always No. 2/ no one knows how hard I try/ I have feelings that I can’t explain/ driving me insane/ all my life been so polite/ cause I’m just Ken/ anywhere else I’d be a 10,” he sings while wearing outrageous outfits, including a fur coat.

At the world premiere for the Barbie film Sunday in Los Angeles, producer Andrew Wyatt, who worked on the soundtrack, shared what it was like working on the film’s music.

“It was an honor to work with Greta and try to help her coalesce her vision for the film on the emotional side and really help tell the story of the transformation that the characters go through,” he told Good Morning America.

Wyatt, who said he enjoyed working on the “Ken” song in the film, said “people will be into the whole thing.”

Other artists on the film’s soundtrack include Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.

Written by: ABC News

