    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Seth Rogen teases "unbelievably shocking" scene in sequel to 'Sausage Party'

July 5, 2023

ABC/Randy Holmes

While Seth Rogen‘s 2016 animated Sausage Party made the most of its R rating, he’s teasing that an upcoming sequel is going to be even more controversial.

The movie was a potty-mouthed anthropomorphic adventure centering on what your food is up to when you’re not looking. It was written by Rogen, his producing partner Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill, and starred the voices of Rogen and Hill, as well as Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Paul Rudd, Edward Norton, Salma Hayek and more.

To the U.K. movie magazine Empire, Rogen recalls one “unbelievably shocking” scene in the upcoming Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

“There’s one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people.” He recalls advising them, “You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot.'”

He then explained Wiig — who returns as the hot dog bun Brenda to Rogen’s hot dog, Frank — said of the scene in question, “Oh my God?! This is insane!'”

Sausage Party: Foodtopia should be released in 2024.

Incidentally, pushing the envelope has become something of Rogen’s stock-in-trade. He recently told ABC Audio of the upcoming season of his show The Boys, “there’s one set piece in this new season that is, like, ‘I’m disturbed that I work with the people who conceived of it.'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

