AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Sheryl Crow releases 30th anniversary edition of ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
A&M/UMe

Thirty years ago next week — August 3, 1993, to be exact — Sheryl Crow released her major-label debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club. Now, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-bound artist has released a 30th anniversary version of the album that made her into a star.

A new Dolby Atmos mix of the album is now available, bringing 360-degree immersive sound to the record, which includes hits like “All I Wanna Do,” “Strong Enough,” “Run Baby Run” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”

Tuesday Night Music Club has been RIAA-certified seven times Platinum, making it Sheryl’s best-selling release. It also earned her three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist, Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The title of the album came from a group of musicians who used to meet casually on Tuesdays to write songs: they called themselves the Tuesday Night Music Club. When Sheryl joined, all of its members came together to work on her album — a situation that later led to a feud over who had contributed what to the project.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ed-sheeran-and-his-brother’s-song-about-their-father-has-been-recorded-by-andrea-bocelli’s-son
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ed Sheeran and his brother’s song about their father has been recorded by Andrea Bocelli’s son

L-R: Matteo Bocelli, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli/Credit: Francesco Pasquero See if you can follow this: Ed Sheeran and his brother, Matthew, teamed up to write a song about their dad,  and that song has now been recorded by the son of another famous musician. The song is called "Chasing Stars," and it's the new single from Matteo Bocelli, son of legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli.  You may recall that in 2017, […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%