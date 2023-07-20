AD
Buck Country Music News

Shop the new Tecovas x Thomas Rhett collection

todayJuly 20, 2023

ABC

Global country star Thomas Rhett and cowboy boots and Western-style apparel retailer Tecovas have teamed up to launch The Thomas Rhett Collection.

Available now, the limited-edition product line features six new pairs of boots — each named after a member of Thomas’ family — two hats and a signature T-shirt.

“I remember when Tecovas first came on the scene and I saw some of my friends wearing the boots – I immediately wanted to know all about them,” shares Thomas. “Ever since I got my first pair, it’s been my dream to work with the brand.”

“Getting to be their first artist collaborator and being involved in the design process from start to finish has been a blast for me,” the “Country Again” singer adds. “The collection is also named after my family members which has made it even more special to me!”

Shop the exclusive Tecovas x Thomas Rhett collection in stores and online at tecovas.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

