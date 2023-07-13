AD
Buck Country Music News

Sit tight for a “big announcement” from Dan + Shay

todayJuly 13, 2023

ABC/Larry McCormack

Dan + Shay will share a “big announcement” Thursday, July 13, just a day before their single “Save Me The Trouble” drops.

“Since we’re all staying up late tonight for SAVE ME THE TROUBLE at 11 PM CT, we might as well make another big announcement at, say, 6 PM CT?” the “Speechless” hitmakers write on Facebook.

“Save Me The Trouble” will be the first new music Dan + Shay release following their 2021 album, Good Things. Earlier in April, Charlie Puth enlisted the country-pop duo for his song “That’s Not How This Works.”

While you wait for Dan + Shay’s “big announcement, presave their new music now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

