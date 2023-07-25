Social media data tags Dua Lipa as the most “influential” Barbie

AD

In the new blockbuster, singer and actress Dua Lipa plays Mermaid Barbie, but according to an online marketing company, she has a more fitting title: Influencer Barbie.

The Influence Agency sorted each of the big names who starred in Greta Gerwig‘s smash hit, ranking them by the number of Instagram followers and using marketing calculators to determine how much they could earn if they chose to drop a sponsored post.

There were two big caveats: Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, isn’t on social media, and Barbie aka Margot Robbie has stepped back from it.

Dua has 90 million Instagram followers, and every post gets an average of two million likes. Her engagement rate — the interactions a post gets, divided by her number of followers — is a whopping 2.33%, according to the company.

This means she could earn up to an estimated $234,298 for a single sponsored Instagram post, the company said.

To boot, her “Dance The Night” from the movie’s soundtrack, has been played 81 million times on Spotify.

John Cena ranked second on the company’s list. The wrestler-turned Merman Ken has 19.3 million followers, gaining more than 220 thousand followers in the last month. Cena receives an average of 127,743 likes per Instagram post, the company determined.

Coming in third was President Barbie, Issa Rae. The Insecure creator has more than four million Instagram followers and an average of more than 188,000 likes per post.

In fourth place was Shang-Chi star Simu Liu. While he’s just “another Ken” in the movie, he’s got three million IG followers and sees an average post getting more than 211,000 likes.

Simu’s fellow Ken Ncuti Gatwa came in fifth on the list, with 2.6 million Instagram followers, and gets an average of more than 31,000 likes per post.