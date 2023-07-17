AD
Sports News

Softball Falls to Southwestern University at SCAC Championship

todayJuly 17, 2023

CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost their opening round game against Southwestern University at the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship 8-3.

The 6-Seed Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to open up the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship with a matchup against the 3-Seed Pirates from Southwestern University. 

Schreiner saw a strong start to the game, scoring two runs in the 1st inning off a 2 RBI Double from Yadira Lopez. Unfortunately, the Mountaineers would then go on to be shutout until the 5th inning.

On the other side of the ball, the Pirates would put pressure on early, scoring seven runs through the first three innings.

Schreiner would score one more run in the 5th inning off an RBI Single from Danielle Pedraza, but it would not be enough to get Schreiner back into the game as the Pirates went on to win the game 8-3.

After their loss to Southwestern University, the Mountaineers will now advance to an elimination game against the 1-Seed Texas Lutheran University.

Box Score

Written by: Schreiner University






