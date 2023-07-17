Softball Falls to Southwestern University at SCAC Championship

Softball Falls to Texas Lutheran University at SCAC Championship
CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team concluded their season with a 12-0 loss to Texas Lutheran University in an elimination game at the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship. The Mountaineers struggled to get their offense rolling against the 1-seed Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University as they were shutout through 5 innings, forcing the game to come to an early conclusion with a run-rule called in the 5th inning. The two hits […]