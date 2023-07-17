Softball Falls to Texas Lutheran University at SCAC Championship

No, director Christopher Nolan didn’t set off a real nuke for ‘Oppenheimer’
Christopher Nolan has a well-earned reputation of striving for realism for his films whenever possible, but because of this, speculation went figuratively nuclear regarding his latest film, Oppenheimer. Specifically, rumor had it that the CG-adverse director set off a real nuclear bomb to film the movie's atomic bomb test sequence. Yes, the filmmaker has seen the scuttlebutt, he tells The Hollywood Reporter, but no, he didn't actually do that. "It's […]