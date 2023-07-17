AD
Sports News

Softball Falls to Texas Lutheran University at SCAC Championship

todayJuly 17, 2023

CLEBURNE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team concluded their season with a 12-0 loss to Texas Lutheran University in an elimination game at the 2023 SCAC Softball Championship.

The Mountaineers struggled to get their offense rolling against the 1-seed Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University as they were shutout through 5 innings, forcing the game to come to an early conclusion with a run-rule called in the 5th inning.

The two hits on the day came from seniors Malorie Solis (1-2) and Annie Wallace (1-1).

In the circle, it was Amanda Pollock who would be credited with the loss, moving her season record to 3-4.

Box Score

Written by: Schreiner University

