Buck Country Music News

Step into Miranda’s Vegas residency crib

todayJuly 17, 2023

Background
ABC/Connie Chornuk

With an ongoing Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Miranda Lambert‘s making sure the venue is her new home away from home. 

Miranda recently posted an Instagram Reel showing fans what her backstage space looks like. 

“Welcome to my Crib: Velvet Rodeo Edition,” Miranda captions the video. Spotted in the clip are her stunning onstage outfits, shiny boots, dressing room and a dimly-lit lounge area with a “Miranda Lambert Velvet Rodeo” sign in blue neon lights.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency continues with two upcoming shows this July before returning in December. For the full schedule, visit Miranda’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

