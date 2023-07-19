‘Sticky Note Bandit’ robs fourth Houston bank in two weeks, FBI says

AD

(HOUSTON) — A man who’s been nicknamed the “Sticky Note Bandit” robbed another bank in Houston on Tuesday, marking his fourth robbery in two weeks, the FBI said.

“He has committed four robberies in less than two weeks, and we need your help to find him!” the FBI’s Houston office said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday.

The man, who hasn’t been publicly identified, allegedly robbed a Bank of America branch on San Felipe Street in Houston while dressed as a woman, the bureau said.

He also allegedly struck three other banks this month, the bureau previously said. In each case, he handed tellers sticky notes with “threatening” messages demanding cash, earning him the nickname “Sticky Note Bandit,” the FBI said.

It was unclear if the suspect left Tuesday’s alleged robbery with money, but he left the two other Houston-area banks with undisclosed sums this month, the bureau’s Violent Crime Task Force said in a press release.

The man allegedly entered Hancock Whitney Bank in Houston on July 5 “dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash,” the FBI said. He left that branch with an undisclosed sum, the FBI said.

“No one was physically hurt during the robbery,” a statement said.

The suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-8-inch Black man with a “thin to medium build,” allegedly used a similar method at two Wells Fargo branches in Houston on July 11 and 13.

“During the last two robberies he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse,” the FBI said prior to Tuesday’s alleged robbery.

During the July 11 robbery, the “teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety,” the FBI said. “The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money.”

He left the July 13 robbery with an undisclosed sum, the FBI said.