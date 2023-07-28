AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Suits’ sets streaming record for acquired series

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Suits may have only recently become available to watch on Netflix, but it’s already made quite an impression.

The former USA Network series, which starred Meghan Markle for eight seasons, then ran for a ninth and final season after her character was written out, set a viewing time record for an acquired series in the week of June 26-July 2.

According to NielsenSuits had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time. This easily passes the former record of 2.49 billion minutes that was held by Manifest, back before the show became a Netflix original and still belonged to NBC.

Suits finished airing almost four years ago in September 2019. It became available on Netflix on June 23. The series is also available to watch on Peacock, and streams from that service contribute to its total viewing time record.

This huge number of streams for Suits beats out newer titles, like the debut of season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix, which came in second with 1.31 billion minutes of viewing, and The Bear on Hulu, which came in third with 1.01 billion minutes of viewing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-pink,-kelly-clarkson-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Pink, Kelly Clarkson and more

Pink is bringing a good cause on tour. The singer and longtime UNICEF ambassador will be supporting the charity during her Summer Carnival U.S. tour. There will be UNICEF USA QR codes at all merch stands, which will direct fans to purchase basic necessities and school supplies for children in need.Kelly Clarkson has released a stripped down performance video of “mine,” which was shot live at the Belasco Theater in […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%