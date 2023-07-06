AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Suspect arrested after stabbing at Levi’s Stadium soccer game

todayJuly 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
amphotora/Getty Images

(SACRAMENTO, Calif.) — Police in Northern California have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man during the Mexico-Qatar soccer game on Sunday night.

The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and the Sacramento Police Department took the suspect — Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva — into custody at his home in Sacramento after a judge issued an arrest warrant on attempted murder. Garcia-Villanueva was arrested without incident, authorities said.

Police said the victim was stabbed with a knife near his upper collar bone during the Mexico-Qatar CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match on Sunday after getting into a confrontation with Garcia-Villanueva. The suspect was identified following the use of “advanced video technology” at Levi’s Stadium and “vital community input,” police said in a Facebook post.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance after receiving medical assistance from public safety personnel, according to authorities. He is recovering from his injuries, Univision reported, via San Francisco ABC station KGO-TV.

Police had identified a woman as a person of interest in connection with the incident, but she was released at the scene after authorities determined she did not commit a crime, SCPD said.

ABC News was unable to immediately locate a legal representative for Garcia-Villanueva.

Authorities also searched the suspect’s residence after a judge issued a search warrant, and they “located evidence,” according to their Facebook post.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

Uncategorized

Hospital sees baby boom with quadruplets, eight sets of twins at once in NICU

(LOS ANGELES) -- A hospital in California is experiencing a baby boom of multiples in its neonatal intensive care unit. Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children's hospital in Los Angeles is currently caring for one set of quadruplets in its NICU, as well as eight sets of twins. The quadruplets were born on July 4, a hospital spokeswoman told ABC News' Good Morning America. Prior to that, the NICU had been caring for 10 sets of twins, but two sets were recently discharged, […]

todayJuly 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%