AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Suspect arrested in 1993 abduction and murder of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom: Sheriff

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Thirty years ago, 12-year-old Jennifer Odom was abducted after getting off her Florida school bus and found dead six days later, law enforcement officials said.

On Thursday, authorities announced the arrest of a suspect in the homicide cold case.

Jeffrey Crum, 61, has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crum is already serving two life sentences after he was convicted in 2019 of attempted murder and sexual battery of a teenage girl who was “horribly attacked” after she got off a school bus in Pasco County in 1992, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

About 13 months after that attack, Jennifer was abducted after getting off her school bus in Pasco County on Feb. 19, 1993, Nienhuis said. After a massive manhunt, her body was found in a field in Hernando County on Feb. 25, 1993, with evidence that she had been “brutally attacked,” the sheriff said.

“The M.O.s in both cases were almost identical, with the exception of Jennifer as we know was abducted and found six days later,” Nienhuis told reporters during a press briefing on Thursday.

Crum was identified as a suspect in the earlier case in 2015, when a DNA profile created from biological evidence recovered from the attack matched a family member in a DNA database, according to Nienhuis.

At that time, Crum quickly became a suspect in the Jennifer Odom case, too, the sheriff said. It took several years to conduct the investigation. The case was also slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the appeals process in Crum’s 2019 conviction, Hernando County Sherrif’s Office Det. George Loydgren told reporters.

Prosecutors recently presented the case to the grand jury, which recommended a true bill of indictment on murder, kidnapping and sexual battery charges, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson said.

Crum was ordered held on no bond during his first court appearance on Thursday. He requested a public defender and is scheduled to return on Aug. 29.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, so authorities were not able to discuss the details of the investigation.

Gladson noted that he is confident in their case.

“I have confidence that we have the right person, and that we have the right aggravators in this particular case to treat it as a death penalty case,” Gladson told reporters.

“That’s something I felt was important to get out today because this is every parent’s nightmare,” he continued. “This is a thing that keeps parents up at night, worried about their children.”

Hernando County Commissioner John Allocco said the arrest brings closure to Jennifer’s family, those in the community and beyond.

“I can’t express the magnitude of the closure that this brings to her family, her friends and to this community and the communities around Florida and around this country,” he said during the briefing.

Nienhuis urged anyone with information on the Jennifer Odom case to come forward, noting that authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

water-restriction-partially-lifted-in-memphis-suburb-after-diesel-leak-contaminates-treatment-facility
insert_link

National News

Water restriction partially lifted in Memphis suburb after diesel leak contaminates treatment facility

(GERMANTOWN, Tenn.) -- A third section of Germantown, Tennessee, was allowed to resume drinking and using tap water Thursday, however, others remain under restrictions that have now been in effect for a week after it was discovered the water supply was contaminated with diesel fuel. The nightmare began for the city, a suburb of Memphis, after residents began reporting a strong odor to their tap water on July 20. An […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%