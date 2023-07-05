AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift can’t wait to “frolic around the UK/Europe” with Paramore next summer

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage

Taylor Swift has added 14 new international dates to her Eras Tour, and she’s bringing an old friend along with her.

“Really can’t contain my excitement because … we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!!” Taylor posted on her socials.

She added, “[Paramore singer Hayley Williams] and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m screaming???”

Taylor illustrated the post with a vintage photo of herself and Hayley onstage together, their arms around each other.

The new shows include additional dates in cities where Taylor is already doing shows, including Paris, Stockholm Lisbon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Milan, Warsaw and Vienna. 

According to Taylor’s website, all her European and U.K. shows will now feature Paramore. As previously reported, her shows in Mexico, South America, Australia and Asia will feature Sabrina Carpenter as the opening act.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

luke-combs-races-to-#1-on-billboard’s-country-airplay-chart-with-“fast-car”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Luke Combs races to #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart with “Fast Car”

ABC/Connie Chornuk Luke Combs' "Fast Car" is #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. The song, which is a cover of Tracy Chapman's 1988 pop hit, spent 11 weeks on the chart before ascending to the peak. Currently, it's also #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, just behind Morgan Wallen's multi-week #1, "Last Night." Luke's latest success with "Fast Car" also marks the first time a song "with a Black woman as the sole writer" has topped the Country Airplay chart, according to Billboard. […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%