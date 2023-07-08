AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift debuts “I Can See You” music video, starring ex Taylor Lautner

todayJuly 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift treated fans in Kansas City, Missouri to a new music video — and a surprise reunion.

While on stage during her Eras Tour Friday night, Taylor debuted the visual for her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” track, “I Can See You.” The video, a high-stakes heist chock-full of references and metaphors, stars three familiar faces: Taylor Lautner — her ex and the inspiration for the song “Back to December” — and her “Mean” video co-stars, Joey King and Presley Cash. She then brought all three out onstage, to wild cheers from the crowd.

For those not at the show, Taylor posted about the video on social media, beginning, “WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music.”

“I had my heart set on @joeyking, @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash starring in it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for ‘Mean’ when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad a**!!” she continued.

“[Lautner] is INCREDIBLE in this (didn’t have a stunt double!) and shout out to @taylautner” — Lautner’s wife, who is also named Taylor — “for being so awesome to hang with on set,” she wrote, adding, “The Tale of 3 Taylors.”

In one of Taylor’s photos in her post, she, Lautner and Lautner’s wife are seen recreating the Spider-Man pointing meme. Lautner also posted that pic to Instagram, adding, “Tonight was wild.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-dylan-marlowe’s-ep-+-jo-dee-messina’s-“just-to-be-loved”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Dylan Marlowe’s EP + Jo Dee Messina’s “Just To Be Loved”

Dylan Marlowe has released his debut EP, Dirt Road When I Die. Out now via Sony Music Nashville, the eight-track set was entirely co-written by Dylan and includes the searing heartbreak number "Record High." Jo Dee Messina's new song, "Just To Be Loved," is out. The uplifting tune was written by Jo Dee alongside Jess Cates, Jordan Mohilowski and Tim Nichols.  Frank Ray's BBR Music Group/Stoney Creek Records debut self-titled album has arrived. The 15-song project includes its lead single, "Country’d Look Good On […]

todayJuly 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%