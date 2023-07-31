AD
Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift says it “blows her mind” that first leg of The Eras Tour is coming to an end

July 31, 2023

TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift‘s concerts in Santa Clara, California, on July 28 and July 29 weren’t just notable for a guest appearance by Aaron Dessner and the HAIM sisters taking the stage dressed in their “Bejeweled” video outfits. They were also notable because they were the beginning of the end.

“It really blows my mind that we have one last city on the US leg of The Eras Tour. Santa Clara this weekend was a partyyy, both crowds were so loud and rowdy,” she wrote on Instagram. She continued, “Loved every second of those shows and can’t wait for LA. Playing six shows at Sofi Stadium lets goooooo.”

Taylor’s run of six shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, begins Thursday, August 3, and wraps up Wednesday, August 9. Back in 2020, Taylor was supposed to have been the first artist ever to perform at SoFi Stadium, with two shows that would’ve been part of her four-date Lover Fest; the other two shows were scheduled for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Instead, Lover Fest was postponed due to the pandemic. In February 2021, the entire event was canceled for good. By then, Taylor had already released two additional albums — folklore and evermore. The subsequent 2021 releases of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version) and 2022’s Midnights paved the way for the multiple-album concept of The Eras Tour.

The non-U.S. leg of The Eras Tour will continue August 24 in Mexico City and will run through November 26, wrapping up in São Paulo, Brazil. The next leg picks up in February 2024 in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

