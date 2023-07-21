AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Taylor Swift scores another chart milestone; video of fans singing on a plane goes viral

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
TAS Rights Management

Another day, another Billboard chart achievement for Taylor Swift

This time, she pulls even with Pink, tying for the most number-ones among solo artists on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart, as “Karma” takes its place on top.

This is Taylor’s tenth number-one on that chart. Pink scored her tenth in 2019 with the song “Walk Me Home.” Now, both women only trail behind Maroon 5, who’ve scored a record 15 chart toppers on Adult Pop Airplay.

Meanwhile, a TikTok video has gone viral of Swifties stranded on a delayed Southwest Airlines flight back to Salt Lake City from Taylor’s show in Denver, Colorado. In the video, what seems to be the entire plane starts singing along to Taylor’s hit “Love Story” with the lights dimmed.

In the comments, Southwest Airlines wrote, “We’ll remember this for evermore.

“I WANNA BE ON THAT PLANE,” wrote a fan. “I WAS ON THIS FLIGHT! screaming through the sorest throat,” added another. The woman who created the video says she even traded friendship bracelets with other Swifties on the plane.

One joked, “Imagine one guy trying to get home from a work conference.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

billy-joel-and-elton-john-pay-tribute-to-tony-bennett:-“he’s-irreplaceable”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Billy Joel and Elton John pay tribute to Tony Bennett: “He’s irreplaceable”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Exploring the Arts Billy Joel is remembering his friend, the legendary Tony Bennett, who died July 21 at age 96. Bennett joined Billy during his Last Play at Shea concerts in 2008 to sing "New York State of Mind." Billy also duetted with Bennett on the crooner's collaborative albums Playin' with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues and Duets: An American Classic. Billy wrote on his […]

todayJuly 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%