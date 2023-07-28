AD
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” helps her break yet another record

todayJuly 28, 2023

Not only did Taylor Swift score a huge hit with a song that was released four years ago, she also broke yet another chart record with that song.

“Cruel Summer,” which originally appeared on her 2019 album, Lover, has now climbed to the top of Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. It’s her 12th number one on that chart, giving her more than any other artist.

Taylor was previously tied with Rihanna, Katy Perry and Maroon 5, all of whom had 11 number ones on Pop Airplay. She’d tied the record just two weeks ago with “Karma,” from Midnights.

Taylor had intended to release “Cruel Summer” as a single in 2020, but the pandemic put the brakes on her plans. After Taylor kicked off her Eras Tour, with “Cruel Summer” as the second song in the set list, the track started to go viral. It was then officially released as a single.

“Cruel Summer” is also in the top 10 of the Billboard 100 chart.

Taylor’s other Pop Airplay number ones include “Anti-Hero,” “Delicate,” “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble” and “Love Story.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%