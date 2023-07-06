AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Texas teen found after eight years had never been missing, police say

todayJuly 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(HOUSTON) — In a stunning twist, a Texas man who was found outside a church last week, eight years after his mother reported him missing as a teenager, had never been missing in the first place, Houston police announced at a news conference Thursday.

Rudy Farias, now 25, had been reported missing the day after he disappeared while walking his dogs on March 6, 2015, according to police.

He was found outside a church on June 29, police said.

Police announced Thursday that “Rudy returned home the following day on March 8, 2015,” but his mother allegedly kept deceiving police, insisting her son was missing.

Both Farias and his mother had interactions with police over the years, during which they allegedly gave fake names, police said.

Although Farias’ mother filed a missing persons report, no charges are being filed at this time regarding filing false reports or providing false names, police said.

Farias’ mother had allegedly claimed “her nephew was the person friends and family were seen coming and going,” authorities said. Police said they spoke with relatives, friends, neighbors and medical professionals in their investigation to determine Farias was never missing.

Farias and his mother were interviewed by Houston police on Wednesday. Farias did not make any statements about sexual assault in his interview with police, authorities said.

Farias is currently safe and is with his mother, by choice, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, adding that new leads are coming in.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tracy-chapman-reacts-to-the-success-of-luke-combs’-version-of-“fast-car”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Tracy Chapman reacts to the success of Luke Combs’ version of “Fast Car”

ABC/Connie Chornuk Tracy Chapman’s debut single, "Fast Car," has become an unlikely hit on the country charts thanks to Luke Combs' cover of the tune, and Chapman can’t quite believe it. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman tells Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’” Luke's version of the song has also become […]

todayJuly 6, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%