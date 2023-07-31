AD
Mike FM Music News

“Thank you to all my angels”: Madonna says she’s “lucky to be alive”

todayJuly 31, 2023

Madonna in 2022; Gotham/GC Images

A month after she landed in the ICU with a “serious bacterial infection,” Madonna is celebrating being alive and thanking those who helped her get through that difficult time.

In an Instagram update posted on July 30, she shared three photos, two of which showed her with two of her six children: daughter Lourdes and son David. She wrote. “Love from family and friends is the best Medicine. One month out of the hospital and I can reflect.”

As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she continued. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before.”

Madonna then wrote about the third photo on the post, which shows her holding a framed Polaroid photo — a gift from her manager, Guy Oseary.

“If you zoom into this Picture I am holding You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it,” she wrote. “A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist[s] who touched so many lives including my own.”

Madonna befriended Warhol and Haring early in her career; she and Michael Jackson attended the Oscars together in 1991.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” she concluded. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you@guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Madonna has pushed back the North American leg of her Celebration tour; it will now start in Europe in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

