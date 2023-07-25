AD
Entertainment News

‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Charity picks the four men whose families she’ll meet

todayJuly 25, 2023

It was a week of fun dates and tough eliminations on Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, as Charity tried to gain some clarity before deciding on which four of her six remaining suitors’ families she’ll meet at next week’s hometowns.

A horse and buggy ride through the city ended with Charity asking Joey a lot of “deep questions” about his ability to navigate an interracial relationship, recalling a previous relationship and her partner’s “lack of awareness” and “ignorance” of the situation. She was ultimately satisfied with Joey’s assurance that while it’s something he wouldn’t be able to learn until they tried “to conquer that together,” he never wanted her to doubt that he “could be that kind of person” for her. After offering him the date rose, he told Charity that he was falling in love with her. In a confessional, Charity said she felt the same.

A two-on-one date with Sean and Tanner didn’t go as well. Charity, trying “gauge between someone who could be a boyfriend versus someone who could be a husband,” didn’t find the clarity she needed from either of them and left without giving out a rose. Both were devastated, but Sean took it especially hard, professing his love for her in a confessional. That led him to pay Charity a visit in her hotel suite that confirmed the worst — that she didn’t think she could “get there” with him.

A final group date saw Tanner losing out to Aaron and Xavier, who both got roses.

The final rose went to Dotun, who opened up about his fears regarding relationships and love and that his time with Charity has taught him to put those fears aside and listen to his heart, which was telling him he is falling in love with her. Charity, in a confessional, declared that Dotun felt like that person she could “navigate her life with.”

Here are the four men whose families Charity will meet:

Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, Calif.

Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine specialist from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii.

Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, N.C.

