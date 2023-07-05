AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

The Grinchy horror movie ‘The Mean One’ getting Video On Demand release on October 3

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images

The Mean One, an R-rated look at The Grinch in the vein of the kids story-based slasher pic Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, has gotten a home video release date.

The movie was spawned from a trailer that had been viewed some 45 million times before getting a brief theatrical release in 2022. It centers on Cindy, who comes back to hunt the green guy who killed her mother and stole Christmas 20 years before.

Like Blood and Honey, the low-budget film was possible because the filmmakers cleverly skirt copyrighted characters; that said, The Mean One didn’t fare as well with audiences and critics as the former.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

seth-rogen-teases-“unbelievably-shocking”-scene-in-sequel-to-‘sausage-party’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Seth Rogen teases “unbelievably shocking” scene in sequel to ‘Sausage Party’

ABC/Randy Holmes While Seth Rogen's 2016 animated Sausage Party made the most of its R rating, he's teasing that an upcoming sequel is going to be even more controversial. The movie was a potty-mouthed anthropomorphic adventure centering on what your food is up to when you're not looking. It was written by Rogen, his producing partner Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill, and starred the voices of Rogen and Hill, as […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%