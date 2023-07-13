AD
Entertainment News

The Hallmark Channel planning Christmas Cruise

todayJuly 13, 2023

Getty Images

If you can’t get enough Hallmark Channel Christmas movies — even with its Christmas In July line-up — help is on the way.

The network in conjunction with Sixthman, the company behind the KISS Kruise as well as land-based concerts, has announced its first-ever Christmas-themed cruise.

The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise will set sail November 5-9, 2024 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Gem.

The luxury liner will be transformed into “a floating winter wonderland,” complete with “Christmas crafts, interactive activities with Hallmark talent, an exclusive world premiere of a new Hallmark Channel Countdown to Christmas movie from the comfort of a world-class theater on board.”

To boot, there will be photo ops and panels with Hallmark Channel stars, a Christmas tree lighting, holiday cookie bake-offs, an ugly holiday sweater contest, and more.

Find out all the details here.

And who knows? Maybe you’ll take time from your busy advertising company for a much-needed vacation, and meet-cute with that guy from high school who was a jerk, but had a major glow-up and now runs a successful non-profit.

Or maybe your mom will take you, Ms. “I hate holidays” fussypants, as your Christmas gift to her, only for you to rediscover the magic of Christmas — and that guy from high school who was a jerk, but had a major glow-up and now runs a successful non-profit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

