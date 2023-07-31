AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Rev Rock Report

The late John Wetton’s solo career highlighted in new box set

todayJuly 31, 2023

QEDG Management

The musical legacy of Asia cofounder, singer and bassist John Wetton will be celebrated with a new eight-CD box set dropping November 24.

John Wetton: An Extraordinary Life will feature remastered versions of Wetton’s six solo albums, with each containing bonus tracks and two bonus discs featuring live and unreleased recordings curated by Wetton archivist Rick Nelson.

The six solo albums in the box set include 1980’s Caught in the Crossfire, 1994’s Battle Lines, 1997’s Arkangel, 2000’s Welcome to Heaven, 2003’s Rock of Faith and 2011’s Raised in Captivity

The set, which has the blessing of Wetton’s wife Lisa and son Dylan, also includes a 64-page book featuring an intro by artist Roger Dean and sleeve notes by Nick Shilton, who wrote the Wetton biography, An Extraordinary Life, which came out earlier this year.

John Wetton: An Extraordinary Life is available for preorder now. 

The box set news comes ahead of the all-star John Wetton memorial concert taking place August 3 at Trading Boundaries in East Sussex, England. It will feature performances by Wetton’s Asia bandmate Geoff DownesYes’ Rick Wakeman, former Genesis guitarist Steve HackettSqueeze’s Chris Difford and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

