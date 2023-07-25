AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘The Little Mermaid’ now available on digital

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Walt Disney Pictures

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is now available for purchase on streaming platforms like Apple TV+, Amazon and Fandango’s streaming service Vudu.

The musical film, which stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as the evil Ursula, is an adaptation of the 1989 animated classic.

The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel’s father, King Triton, and Noma Dumezweni as Eric’s mother Queen Selina.

Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay respectively take on Ariel’s undersea friends Sebastian, Scuttle and Flounder.

The movie had the fifth-biggest Memorial Day weekend opening in history, with a box office take of more than $118 million, and went on to make more than $560 million worldwide.

The movie is set for release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Sept. 19. News about The Little Mermaid‘s Disney+ release date is expected in a few weeks.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

social-media-data-tags-dua-lipa-as-the-most-“influential”-barbie
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Social media data tags Dua Lipa as the most “influential” Barbie

In the new blockbuster, singer and actress Dua Lipa plays Mermaid Barbie, but according to an online marketing company, she has a more fitting title: Influencer Barbie. The Influence Agency sorted each of the big names who starred in Greta Gerwig's smash hit, ranking them by the number of Instagram followers and using marketing calculators to determine how much they could earn if they chose to drop a sponsored post. […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%