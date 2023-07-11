AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge releasing album of his ‘Days of Future Passed’ performance

todayJuly 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
John Lodge; Photo credit: Brian Aris

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge has been touring the U.S. performing the band’s classic album Days of Future Passed, and now the rocker is releasing an album of his performance. 

Days of Future Passed – My Sojourn will feature Lodge performing the 1967 album in its entirety, along with a special recorded appearance by the late Graeme Edge and performances by Jon Davison of Yes

“November 2023 will be the 56th anniversary of Days of Future Passed. It’s incredible to look back on this album that changed my life, and that still has so much impact today on so many, and I felt that it deserved celebrating, and so I began rehearsals in 2021/2022 to bring this celebration to life on stage,” Lodge shares. “After the final rehearsals for the concert, I realized I should capture this new moment in time, although a reflection of the past, forever, by going into the studio and recording the album, Days of Future Passed – My Sojourn.”

Lodge says he hopes the new recording will “bring a new generation of listeners” to the album and that others will “rediscover the original,” as well.

Days of Future Passed – My Sojourn will be released as a special fan club-only CD and will be sold on the upcoming leg of Lodge’s tour, starting with his show on July 18 in Rockford, Illinois. A complete list of tour dates can be found at johnlodge.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

father-‘pistol-whipped,’-children-duct-taped-during-north-carolina-robbery
insert_link

National News

Father ‘pistol-whipped,’ children duct taped during North Carolina robbery

Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images (NORTH CAROLINA) -- A family of four were assaulted after an early-morning robbery in the small North Carolina city of Morganton, according to police. Officers initially responded to the incident at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, finding two adults and two children who reported that they had been assaulted by three intruders, according to the Morganton Department of Public Safety. A Morganton Department of Public Safety representative told […]

todayJuly 11, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

Mon dieu! Taylor Swift’s French fans had a frustrating time getting tickets to her Paris and Lyon Eras Tour shows on Tuesday. Ticketmaster France halted ticket sales, and had to reschedule the onsale date and time due to an issue with a third-party provider. Want to follow in Harry Styles' […]

todayJuly 11, 2023

Uncategorized

Nashville notes: Ryan Griffin explains ‘Phases’ + Morgan Wade’s “80’s Movie”

Ryan Griffin's new EP, Phases, drops July 14. Ahead of its release, Ryan's sharing with fans the significance of his EP's title and how he arrived at it. Watch the video now on Instagram.Morgan Wade has released a new song, "80's Movie." The track is the latest preview of her forthcoming album, Psychopath, due out August 25. The Country Music Association is having […]

todayJuly 11, 2023

AD
0%