Entertainment News

The spinoff ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ will debut September 10

todayJuly 14, 2023

AMC

The anticipated Norman Reedus-led spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will debut on AMC and AMC+ on September 10, the network announced Friday, July 14.

The network teases, “In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why.”

The show was shot overseas, a first for the undead apocalypse series.

Producers add, “The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.”

The show also stars Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebouaney and Laïka Blanc-Francard, among others.

The Walking Dead currently lives on in the spinoff Dead City, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan and Lauren Cohan as Maggie.

Another project, centering on returning star Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes and his love, Michonne, played by Danai Gurira, will debut in 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

