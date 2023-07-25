AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“They are fighting us tooth and nail”: Bryan Cranston lashes out at studios at star-studded NYC rally

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

At a SAG-AFTRA rally in New York City called Rock the City for a Fair Contract, Breaking Bad Emmy winner Bryan Cranston let it rip at the studios against which actors and writers are striking.

According to Variety, Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Jessica Chastain also took to the stage at the event on Tuesday, July 25, as did BD Wong, Chloë Grace Moretz, Succession‘s Corey Stoll and Emmy/Tony winner Christine Baranski, among others.

According to the trade, Cranston said there was one thing that performers and The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) agree on: “Our industry has changed exponentially.”

“We are not in the same business model we were even 10 years ago. And yet…they are fighting us tooth and nail to stick to the same economic system that is outmoded, outdated!” Cranston said.

“They want us to step back in time. We cannot and we will not do that,” he added.

Cranston specifically called out Disney CEO Bob Iger, whose comments that striking writers and actors were not “realistic” came just as SAG-AFTRA voted to strike. “…[T]hey are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive,” Iger also said.

Cranston countered, “We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger….We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and…listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots.”

He added in part, “We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly…we will not allow you to take away our dignity!”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘the-little-mermaid’-now-available-on-digital
insert_link

Entertainment News

‘The Little Mermaid’ now available on digital

Walt Disney Pictures Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid is now available for purchase on streaming platforms like Apple TV+, Amazon and Fandango's streaming service Vudu. The musical film, which stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as the evil Ursula, is an adaptation of the 1989 animated classic. The cast also includes Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as Ariel's father, King Triton, […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%