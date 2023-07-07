AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Third Man Records to celebrate Syd Barrett’s solo career with new box set

todayJuly 7, 2023

Third Man Records

The solo career of the late Pink Floyd guitarist and co-founder Syd Barrett is being celebrated by Jack White’s Third Man Records. The label, in conjunction with Sony Music, will release a three-LP set of Barrett’s solo work as the 57th installment of their Vault subscription series.

The Solo Works Of Syd Barrett will feature the albums from Barrett’s post-Pink Floyd career, including 1970’s The Madcap Laughs and Barrett, as well as 1988’s Opel, which features outtakes and previously unreleased material from 1968-1970. All of these albums have been out of print for almost 10 years.

The set, the first time the albums have been available together on vinyl, will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl, with each coming in a slipcase with new artwork. It also includes a very special seven-inch single featuring Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour covering Barrett’s “Dominoes” and “Dark Globe.”

Fans interested in the package have until July 31 at midnight CT to sign up for Third Man’s Vault program.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

