National News

Three killed, eight injured in late-night Forth Worth shooting in Texas

todayJuly 4, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(FORT WORTH, Texas) — At least three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting late Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, police said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said its officers were dispatched to Horne Street on the west side of the city in response to a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found “multiple” gunshot victims in a parking lots, according to police.

So far, police have identified a total of 11 victims — 10 adults and one child. Three of them have died while eight others remain hospitalized in unknown conditions, police said.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330, or the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

