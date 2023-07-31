AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Tim Burton, Natasha Lyonne, Conan O’Brien and more mourn the loss of Paul Reubens

todayJuly 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Not long after the news broke about the death of Paul Reubens, the comedian best known for portraying his creation Pee-wee Herman on the big and small screen, celebrities took to social media to mourn his death.

Reubens died at 70 after a battle with cancer.

A “shocked and saddened” director Tim Burton posted to Instagram a picture of him and his lead on the set of their 1985 hit Pee-wee’s Big Adventure. “I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support,” Burton added, saying he will miss the “great artist.”

Natasha Lyonne had a similar expression of gratitude: The Poker Face star was just a kid when she appeared on Pee-wee’s Playhouse. Her Instagram story reposted her tweeted throwback photos and the message, “Love you so much, Paul. One in all time. Thank you for my career & your forever friendship all these years & for teaching us what a true original is.”

Jimmy Kimmel called Reubens “a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time.” He added, “He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Comedian Dane Cook called him a “gifted performer and a nice person” who was “as great in real life as he was on screen.”

Conan O’Brien said, “No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE.” Conan added, “His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-kelly-clarkson,-james-taylor-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, James Taylor and more

One Kelly Clarkson fan decided to shoot her shot with the singer during opening night of her Chemistry Las Vegas residency. The fan held up a sign that read, “My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you.” Kelly politely – yet explicitly – declined, saying, “If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer. I just unfortunately like d****.”Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have called it quits, […]

todayJuly 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%