AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Tim McGraw announces 2024 Standing Room Only Tour with Carly Pearce

todayJuly 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Tim McGraw has finally revealed the big news he’s teased all week.

The country superstar will hit the road next year on his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” says Tim, who’s also readying to release his forthcoming album Standing Room Only on August 25. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

Tim’s Big Machine Records labelmate Carly Pearce will join him as the opening act.

“My ’90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can’t wait to see y’all out on the road in 2024,” Carly shares on Instagram.

The 2024 Standing Room Only Tour kicks off March 14 in Jacksonville, Florida, and will wrap in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 27. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4, at 10 a.m. local time. 

For the full list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit timmcgraw.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

rem.’s-michael-stipe-pays-tribute-to-sinead-o’connor-with-classic-cover-of-“the-last-day-of-our-acquaintance”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor with classic cover of “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance”

Paul Bergen/Redferns R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has paid tribute to the late Sinéad O’Connor, whose death was revealed Wednesday, July 26. She was 56. Stipe shared a photo with himself and Sinéad on Instagram, writing, “There are no words.” Stipe and R.E.M. also shared a link to a YouTube video of R.E.M. covering Sinéad’s track “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance.” The performance took place at a VH1 Honors special in Los Angeles on April 28, 1996.  “The Last Day […]

todayJuly 28, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%