    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Trisha Yearwood shares update on ‘Trisha’s Kitchen’: “We’re not done with the show”

todayJuly 28, 2023

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

If you’re a fan of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, good news: the Emmy-winning cooking show is not sunsetting anytime soon.

“We’re not done with the show. There’ll be more Trisha’s Kitchen. We’re just working on kind of a 2.0 version,” Trisha Yearwood shares on a Facebook Live from the longtime studio kitchen in Nashville. 

“We’re just finishing up the space we’re going to shoot in, so it’ll probably be in the next … probably, I would say, by the first of next year there’ll be new shows,” shares the country icon. “So hang in! Don’t feel like Trisha’s Kitchen is over, ’cause it’s not!”

“People have asked if Trisha’s Southern Kitchen is going away. No,” Trisha further clarifies. “We’re working on a new space for Trisha’s Kitchen moving forward, so … this is just closing one chapter to open another.”

To watch Trisha’s Facebook Live in full, head over to her Facebook page.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

