National News

Trump Organization, Michael Cohen agree to settle million-dollar lawsuit

todayJuly 21, 2023

Background
RapidEye/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump’s one-time attorney Michael Cohen agreed Friday to settle a million-dollar dispute, just days before a jury trial was scheduled to start.

Cohen had accused the Trump Organization of failing to pay his legal fees of about $1 million.

The two sides announced the settlement agreement during a court hearing Friday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

Jury selection in the case was to have started Monday.

In the suit, Cohen alleged the Trump Organization broke an agreement to cover his legal bills when he appeared at congressional hearings and participated in investigations, including the probe by special counsel Robert Mueller about Russian election interference.

Trump has countersued Cohen in Florida, alleging that Cohen breached a fiduciary duty to maintain secrecy about his time working for Trump. That lawsuit is ongoing.

Cohen is expected to be a star witness for the prosecution in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s criminal case against Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied all wrongdoing in the case.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

