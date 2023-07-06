AD
Two firefighters die while battling blaze aboard ship in New Jersey

todayJuly 6, 2023

slobo/Getty Images

(NEWARK, N.J.) — Two firefighters died while battling a blaze aboard a cargo ship docked in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday night, officials said.

Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson confirmed the deaths during a press conference early Thursday, a few hours after it was announced that a search was underway for two firefighters at the scene.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told reporters that firefighters are still working to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Port Newark–Elizabeth Marine Terminal at around 9:30 p.m. ET after receiving a report about multiple vehicles on fire aboard a ship named the Grande Coaster Eadoirio. They managed to put out the main body of the blaze, but the flames had extended to multiple levels of the vessel, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage.

The United States Coast Guard also responded to the fire, describing the vessel in a Twitter post as a “roll on/roll off vehicle cargo ship.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

