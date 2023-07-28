AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Walker Hayes releases “Stetson” + “Show Me The Country”

todayJuly 28, 2023

Courtesy of RCA Records

After weeks of teasing the songs on social media, Walker Hayes has finally released “Stetson” and “Show Me The Country.”

The two tracks arrive on the heels of the Monument Records artist’s new joint partnership with RCA Records.

“Couldn’t be more excited to continue working with RCA,” Walker shares. “Since my music is all over the map, I’m really looking forward to this next chapter with them and seeing how we can spread the bass/808’s. Can’t wait to dance with the world to these.”

Prior to this, Walker dropped “if father time had a daughter” and “6 string american dream” in March.

Walker’s currently on his headlining Duck Buck Tour, with upcoming stops in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 28 and July 29, respectively.

For a full list of Walker’s tour dates, visit walkerhayes.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%