AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Why Goo Goo Dolls don’t mind playing “Iris” every night, even after 25 years

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Paula Lobo

Goo Goo Dolls kicked off their Big Night Out Tour July 24 in Clearwater, Florida. A highlight of the set each night is the band’s signature hit “Iris,” which singer John Rzeznik says he still looks forward to performing, even after 25 years.

John tells ABC Audio, “It blows my mind that, like, a song that I sat in a hotel room and wrote on a guitar that only had four strings on it, turned into something that, that really kind of touched a lot of people. That’s a good feeling that I was able to do that.”

He laughs, “You know, I wish I’d done it three or four more times!” 

The tour’s opening act is O.A.R., best known for their 2008 hit “Shattered (Turn the Car Around).” John says it’s been a long time coming for him and O.A.R. singer Marc Roberge.

“I think it’s a great pairing,” John says. “Marc and I have been trying to get our schedules to to work together for years. They’re all great guys, and they’re a great band and we complement each other.”

Big Night Out is the latest in a string of multiple tours the Goos have done since COVID restrictions were lifted. John says being forced off the road has made him grateful that they’ve been able to return to it.

“I’m just sort of glad that we’re able to do it again,” he says. “I was home for a while, and it was great in certain ways, and it was very difficult in others. Y’know, I’m a workaholic and I gotta keep moving. So…[I have] a little bit more gratitude about the fact that I’m able to do stuff.”

He adds, “I mean, it’s still difficult, but I’m just happy to have a job!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

chris-janson-talks-“all-i-need-is-you,”-’80s-country-songs-+-florida’s-30a
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Chris Janson talks “All I Need Is You,” ’80s country songs + Florida’s 30A

Courtesy of BMLG Records/Harpeth 60 Records If you've found yourself grooving along to Chris Janson's "All I Need Is You" midway through the song, you're not alone. The song starts off unassumingly like a typical romantic ballad before the tempo kicks up a notch to give it a good groove. This melodic buildup and rhythm, as Chris shares, is every bit intentional and reminiscent of some '80s country hits. "It's a sweet spot, man. There's a sweet […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%