AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Woman, 69, dies following alligator attack during her dog walk

todayJuly 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
George Shelley Productions/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 69-year-old woman has died following an alligator attack in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, authorities said Tuesday.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue, the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and Spanish Wells security personnel responded around 9:28 a.m. to a report of a possible alligator attack near a lagoon bordering the golf course in the Spanish Wells community.

They located the woman — a resident of the community who had been walking her dog — at the edge of the lagoon. She appeared unresponsive, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

While rescue efforts were being made, an alligator appeared and was guarding the woman, interrupting emergency efforts, according to the sheriff’s office.

The alligator was safely removed from the area, and the woman’s body was recovered. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

Authorities said it wasn’t clear when the woman was taken into the water.

This is the second fatal attack in the area in less than a year. An 88-year-old woman was attacked by an alligator at a lagoon near her home last August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-7/4/23
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 7/4/23

iStock (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 4, Colorado 1 Seattle 6, San Francisco 0 San Diego 8, LA Angels 5 Cleveland 6, Atlanta 5 AMERICAN LEAGUE NY Yankees 8, Baltimore 4 Texas 6, Boston 2 Minnesota 9, Kansas City 3 Oakland 1, Detroit 0 Toronto 4, Chi White Sox 3 NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 8, […]

todayJuly 5, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

All About That Baby: Meghan Trainor and hubby welcome second son

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images And baby makes four for Meghan Trainor. The singer and her husband Daryl Sabara welcomed their second son, Barry Bruce Trainor, on July 1, she announced on Instagram on Tuesday, July 4. "On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce […]

todayJuly 4, 2023

AD
0%