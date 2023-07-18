AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Woman finds man hiding under coat in backseat of her car while driving home

todayJuly 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Facebook/Yarmouth Police Department

(YARMOUTH, Mass.) — A woman was left shaken and terrified by the side of a highway when she found a man hiding in the backseat of her car as she was driving “with a coat over his head,” police said.

A police officer from the Yarmouth Police Department in the Cape Cod community of Massachusetts was patrolling near the Route 6 exit ramp just before 1 a.m. on Monday morning when he “came upon a vehicle he thought was disabled,” according to a statement from the Yarmouth Police Department released on social media.

“As he went to check on the car, he saw a woman standing outside of it attempting to dial 911. She appeared to be scared and upset as she explained to the officer what had just occurred,” police said.

The woman told police that she had just left her friend’s house and didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary at the beginning of her journey. However, a short time later a light suddenly came on in her car while she was driving which caused her alarm.

“As she looked into the back seat, she was surprised to see a man hiding with a coat pulled over his head,” said the Yarmouth Police Department.

The woman told police that she was extremely frightened and began driving erratically which caused the man hiding in the backseat of her car to fall out of the open rear door of the vehicle and onto the road, authorities said.

Following a brief investigation by officers from the Yarmouth Police Department, they found the suspect — 36-year-old Jailton Dos Santos of South Yarmouth — and he was arrested and charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime.

Police did not give any indication of why Dos Santos was in the unnamed woman’s car or what his motivation might have been behind the alleged crime.

While the victim was lucky to escape physically unscathed, following the incident, the Yarmouth Police Department took the opportunity to “remind everyone to make sure they lock their unattended vehicles, especially at night.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

a-texas-town-was-less-than-a-day-from-running-out-of-water
insert_link

National News

A Texas town was less than a day from running out of water

(BLANCO, Texas) -- A tiny cattle and ranching town nestled in Central Texas is experiencing water supply woes so severe that it recently only had about a day's worth of water left. The City of Blanco warned residents Friday night that a "very serious water emergency" had commenced. A small pipe break in the Texas Water Company's system stopped water deliveries to the city altogether, Blanco Mayor Mike Arnold wrote in […]

todayJuly 18, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Dead & Company’s Final Tour raised $2 million for charity

courtesy of Live Nation Dead & Company has been raising money for charity throughout their Final Tour, and now that it’s over, the totals are in — and they’re quite impressive.  According to the voting rights nonprofit Headcount, the band raised $2 million over the course of the tour. Most of that money came from […]

todayJuly 18, 2023

Uncategorized

Neil Young to help The Roxy celebrate 50th anniversary

Matthew Baker/Getty Images Neil Young is going to help the famed West Hollywood venue The Roxy celebrate its 50th anniversary. Pollstar reports that Young is scheduled to headline a special performance at the venue on September 20, almost 50 years to the day after he first performed for the venue's opening. The club’s […]

todayJuly 18, 2023

AD
0%