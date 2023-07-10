Women’s Tennis Falls to St. Thomas at SCAC Championship

Multiple homes in Southern California evacuated after landslide, officials say
(LOS ANGELES) -- A dozen homes in a Southern California community were evacuated over the weekend after the ground beneath them shifted, putting them at risk of a collision course into a nearby canyon, according to Los Angeles County officials. Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD) officials red-tagged and evacuated homes in the Peartree Lane neighborhood in the Rolling Hills Estates Saturday, which displaced 16 people, the city said. In […]