AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Yvette Nicole Brown to announce Emmy nominations on Wednesday

todayJuly 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tina Bernard — Television Academy

The Television Academy revealed on Friday, July 7 that Community co-star and Avengers: Endgame veteran Yvette Nicole Brown will announce the nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards.

The actress and producer will be joined by Academy Chair Frank Scherma for a live virtual ceremony slated for Wednesday, July 12, at 11:30 AM Eastern time, streaming live on Emmys.com/nominations. Brown is Emmy nominated herself for her work on The Black Lady Sketch Show.

In a statement, Scherma noted in part, “It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming.”

He added, “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75thanniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The 75th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, Sept. 18, starting at 8:00 PM Eastern on FOX.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

miranda-lambert-+-leon-bridges-head-to-a-dive-bar-for-“if-you-were-mine”-video
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert + Leon Bridges head to a dive bar for “If You Were Mine” video

Courtesy of Vanner Records Miranda Lambert and Leon Bridges have dropped the official music video for their duet, "If You Were Mine." The visualizer opens with Miranda and Leon observing a lovey-dovey couple across the dive bar, before taking the stage to deliver their tune about one-sided romance.  "I'd make sure your stars are shining/ Sure as the Frio's winding/ I'd bottle you up like lightning/ I'd rope the moon for you/ A million times/ That's […]

todayJuly 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%