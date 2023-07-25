AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Zhao Yung Gu Named GCAA PING All-American Honorable Mention

todayJuly 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Zhao Yung Gu, of Schreiner University Men’s Golf, has been announced as a GCAA Division III Ping All-American Honorable Mention.

A total of 25 golfers were named honorable mention All-America.

DIII Honorable Mention All-America

Ramon Aroca Gonzalez, Hamilton

Bobby Beaubien, Illinois Wesleyan

Sam Berger, Saint John’s (MN)

Tanner Bronnum, Birmingham Southern

Justin Chan, Carnegie Mellon

Evan DiSanto, Wittenberg

Jay Fjelstul, Luther

Jas Fuhrer, Franklin & Marshall

Brian Hanson, Emory

Charles Hsieh, NYU

Cole Jahnke, Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Kevin Jiang, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

John Kim, Pomona Pitzer

Ashton Lewis, Eastern Connecticut State

Jonny Lewis, Methodist

Pearse Lucas, Sewanee

Matthew Mattioli, Wittenberg

Ryan McGarry, McDaniel

Michael Ordona, La Verne

Cade Patterson, Washington & Jefferson

Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (TX)

Henry Scavone, Carnegie Mellon

Kerry Wang, Rochester

Brian Xu, Carnegie Mellon

Zhao Yung Gu, Schreiner

To view the full GCAA PING DIII All-America Teams (Click Here)

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

“they-are-fighting-us-tooth-and-nail”:-bryan-cranston-lashes-out-at-studios-at-star-studded-nyc-rally
insert_link

Entertainment News

“They are fighting us tooth and nail”: Bryan Cranston lashes out at studios at star-studded NYC rally

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images At a SAG-AFTRA rally in New York City called Rock the City for a Fair Contract, Breaking Bad Emmy winner Bryan Cranston let it rip at the studios against which actors and writers are striking. According to Variety, Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Jessica Chastain also took to the stage at the event on Tuesday, July 25, as did BD Wong, Chloë Grace Moretz, Succession's Corey Stoll […]

todayJuly 25, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%