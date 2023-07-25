Zhao Yung Gu Named GCAA PING All-American Honorable Mention

Entertainment News

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images At a SAG-AFTRA rally in New York City called Rock the City for a Fair Contract, Breaking Bad Emmy winner Bryan Cranston let it rip at the studios against which actors and writers are striking. According to Variety, Oscar winners Brendan Fraser and Jessica Chastain also took to the stage at the event on Tuesday, July 25, as did BD Wong, Chloë Grace Moretz, Succession's Corey Stoll […]