National News

1-year-old dies after left in day care van, driver arrested: Police

todayAugust 22, 2023

Omaha Police Department via AP

(NEBRASKA) — The driver of a day care van was arrested after a 1-year-old girl who was left in the vehicle for several hours amid sweltering temperatures died, police said.

Police responded to a day care center Monday afternoon “for an unresponsive child who was left in a van,” the Omaha Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities believe the child was left in the van for approximately five hours, an Omaha Police spokesperson told ABC News.

The 1-year-old was transported to Nebraska Medical Center but was declared dead at the hospital, police said. The official autopsy results are pending, the police spokesperson said.

The child was identified by her family on Tuesday as Ra’Miyah Worthington. Her distraught mother told Ra’Miyah she loved her at a rally outside the day care center, Kidz Of The Future Child Development Center II, as family members demanded justice for the toddler.

“My baby did not come home. Her siblings did. She didn’t. How did y’all forget her?” the child’s mother, Sina Johnson, said at the rally. “Y’all picked all of ’em up, took ’em off the van. How did y’all forget my baby?”

“My baby suffered, she suffered,” Johnson said at the rally.

Hot, humid conditions made it feel as if it was triple-digit temperatures in Omaha on Monday. The National Weather Service in Omaha warned on Monday that the region is facing “dangerous record-breaking heat,” as an excessive heat warning remains in effect through Thursday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

