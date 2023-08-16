AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

4 more cases of locally acquired dengue reported in Florida as virus continues to spread: Officials

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(MIAMI) — Florida health officials are issuing a warning about dengue as the virus continues to increase in South Florida.

Four cases of locally acquired dengue were reported in Miami-Dade County and for the first time in Broward County, during the week ending Aug. 5, according to a report from Florida Health.

In total, 10 cases of the mosquito-borne illness have been reported in the state this year, with cases first occurring in January and March before returning this summer, the report said.

“Dengue is spread by the bite of an Infected mosquito and is not normally present in Florida. However, infected travelers can bring the virus back to Florida mosquitoes,” Florida Health Broward County wrote in a statement.

No information is known about any of the infected patients, including names, ages, sexes or where they live in their respective counties.

It comes after health officials in Florida warned about a growing number of cases of locally-acquired malaria, the first such cases since 2003.

Florida Health did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

Dengue viruses are spread through bites from infected Aedes species mosquitoes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These mosquitoes are also responsible for spreading Zika and chikungunya viruses.

Dengue can be caused by dengue virus 1, 2, 3 or 4, the health agency said. A person can be infected multiple times over the course of their life.

About one in four people develop symptoms lasting two to seven days, but symptoms are usually mild and include fever; rash; nausea; vomiting; muscle, joint and bone pain. Because symptoms are not specific to dengue, they’re often confused with other illnesses, according to the CDC.

There are no treatments to treat dengue aside from managing symptoms, which includes rest, drinking fluids and taking acetaminophen. The CDC warns not to take aspirin or ibuprofen, because it can trigger gastritis or bleeding.

However, about one in 20 will develop severe dengue, which can lead to shock, internal bleeding and even death, although deaths are rare, the CDC said.

Between 2010 and 2022, there have been more than 33,000 locally acquired cases of dengue in the U.S, CDC data shows. Since 2014, there have been fewer than 1,000 cases per year, but 2022 was the first time in nearly a decade that cases reached four digits.

To reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, Florida Health recommends draining, emptying and cleaning places that collect water. Additionally, people are advised to cover up and wear insect repellent.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

author-opens-up-about-ai-technology’s-use-in-her-own-breast-cancer-diagnosis
insert_link

Health News

Author opens up about AI technology’s use in her own breast cancer diagnosis

(NEW YORK) -- The growing use of artificial intelligence has been a hot topic in recent years, with a growing number of industries starting to use the technology that's predicted to revolutionize certain sectors. The technology fuels excitement, but there are also concerns about potentially negative impacts on people and society. In her new book, More Than a Glitch: Confronting Race, Gender and Ability Bias in Tech, AI researcher and […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%