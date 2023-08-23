‘Active shooting situation’ unfolding in Pittsburgh neighborhood

mbbirdy/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — Police are at the scene of an ongoing “active shooting situation” in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers are working to evacuate people from houses in the area, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. People inside are urged to shelter in place and call 911.

HAPPENING NOW: Shots continue to be fired on Broad Street in city’s Garfield neighborhood. Police are asking people to avoid the area. @WTAE pic.twitter.com/DJwJuKHgPv — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) August 23, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.